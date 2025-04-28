LEWISTON – Mr. Drew and His Animals Too, an animal rescue and education center, will soon be closing its doors in the Lewiston Mall and be moving to another location.

The center moved into the Lewiston Mall two years ago after previously being in the Pepperell Mill. The owners of the Lewiston Mall are renovating and will not be renewing their lease, according to Susan “Mrs. Drew” Desjardins.

“We don’t want to move,” said Desjardins. “We’ve been here for two solid years. We have put our heart and soul into this space, so this was a bit of a blow to us.”

Desjardins says she and her husband have been working on relocation plans, putting a letter of interest in a specific town, but did specify which. She says to watch their Facebook for updates on where they will be moving.

“To do this all over again, we’re going to have to go back to our infancy,” said Desjardins. “Every time a business gears like that, you go back to your infancy and overcome all those obstacles again and again. It’s exhausting at times, but we’re willing to do that because we have a mission and we’re going to move forward.”

The mission of Mr. Drew and His Animals Too has been to educate the public about exotic species and offering a hands-on approach in learning about science and animals.

Desjardins says they have until July 31 to move.