Two legacy optics companies in Monroe County have announced a merger.

Empire State Development says Advanced Glass Industries and Glass Fab will combine to form EvolvOptic.

The new company says it will invest more than $ 5 million to expand its Rochester operations, creating up to 40 new jobs.

“We are excited to be entering this new chapter of New York’s leadership in optics technologies, as our targeted capability expansion will enable EvolvOptic to provide solutions for the growing, unmet needs of the optics industry, including the semiconductor industry, space and ground-based imaging systems, directed energy and high-energy laser research," said EvolvOptic President Ted Mooney. "AGI and Glass Fab — now collectively known as EvolvOptic — have been preferred partners for supplying high-quality precision blanks to leading global companies for the creation of optical lenses and instruments used in space, the medical field, and mission-critical defense. Combining our capabilities creates a stronger, more competitive optics company — with deep local roots in New York for more than 80 years and a growing global reach.”

Empire State Development says it is providing $600,000 in tax credits to help with the expansion through the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program in exchange for job creation commitments.

Monroe County, the city of Rochester and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also helping the company’s expansion, according to ESD.