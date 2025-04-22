Graduate students at the University of Rochester continue to strike on Tuesday as they push for what they say is a fair process in efforts to form a union.

The U of R Graduate Labor Union started the strike on Monday. The union organizing committee voted to authorize the strike earlier this month. The workers allege the school broke a signed commitment allowing them a fair unionization process.

The university released a statement Monday night, saying in part:

"While the University respects students and employees’ right to participate in a strike consistent with federal labor laws, it nevertheless strongly believes that such action taken by PhD students is neither in their best interest nor the most effective means of resolving the differences between the parties.

"PhD students are a vital part of our university community and, as such, we remain committed to ensuring their success. However, we are steadfast in the belief that entering into a private election agreement at this time is not in the best interests of the university community."

The university also says it has contingency plans in place to ensure minimal disruption to academics during the strike. Officials say the university would continue to operate as usual in the event of a prolonged strike.