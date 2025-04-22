Graduate students at the University of Rochester continue to strike on Tuesday as they push for what they say is a fair process in efforts to form a union.
The U of R Graduate Labor Union started the strike on Monday. The union organizing committee voted to authorize the strike earlier this month. The workers allege the school broke a signed commitment allowing them a fair unionization process.
The university released a statement Monday night, saying in part:
The university also says it has contingency plans in place to ensure minimal disruption to academics during the strike. Officials say the university would continue to operate as usual in the event of a prolonged strike.