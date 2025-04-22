A food company is making a major investment in New York, according to the governor.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday morning on social media that yogurt company Chobani is building a $1 billion facility in Rome.

The governor said the new plant would create 1,000 jobs, "because they know New York is a great place to grow their business," Hochul said.

In a press conference Tuesday with Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, the governor said conversations about the coming facility, which she said would be 1 million square feet in size began last summer.

"The No. 1 natural food processing facility in America; it's happening right here," Hochul said. This is a new day. Anyone who bets against New York state is betting wrong."

Sen. Chuck Schumer, in a statement, said Chobani's investment "makes Upstate New York the #1 Greek yogurt producer in America."

"Chobani’s $1 billion investment – the largest investment in natural food making in American history – is a win-win-win for Chobani, [New York] dairy farmers, and the Mohawk Valley economy and jobs," Schumer continued. "Dairy farmers are the beating heart of Upstate [New York] and this massive new facility and 1,000 new jobs will help support so many family farms across the state."

Hochul said the project will help dairy farmers in the state.

"I've been to the farms. I know their struggles. What I'm trying to do," she said, "is make them believe this is a state where they can prosper."