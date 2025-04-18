The president of the union representing the majority of workers at the Rochester General Motors plant says nearly 100 employees have had their hours cut.
Dan Mahoney, the president of UAW Local 1097, says the dozens of workers impacted are working short weeks, which means their pay is also cut.
However, the union says it was able to negotiate that Good Friday and the day after Easter, would be designated as days off.
Since December, more than 200 Rochester GM workers have been laid off. Spectrum News 1 has reached out to GM for comment and is awaiting a response.
GM just spent $68 million in 2023 to update the Rochester plant. The company said the improvements were made with the goal of producing components for future vehicles.