BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Pioneer Hardware in Beverly Hills has survived nearly a century of economic shifts, but store manager Ryan Hudson says the latest tariffs feel different.

“There is very little that people use in their day-to-day lives that is produced here anymore, or at least doesn’t have some part of it that is not produced overseas,” Hudson said. “So I can’t really point to any single thing because it’s just the whole store. It’s everything we sell.”

Hudson said he now spends part of each day sifting through a flood of vendor notices, covering everything from lightbulbs to fixtures.

“They’re just giving us a heads up,” Hudson said. “Hey, there’s a tariff. It’s going to be this much for where our products are made. We’re going to have to raise prices. I have I’ve got to comb through 10 or 20 of those every single day.”

With a 25% duty on steel and aluminum, the National Association of Home Builders reports tariffs could add up to $10,000 to the cost of building a single-family home. The association also says material costs have jumped 34% since 2020.

Adam Tschorn, a longtime customer at Pioneer Hardware, said this and the current financial climate has made him rethink home improvement projects.

“We’ve already been sort of tabling all sorts of projects,” Tschorn said. “So we’re not embarking on anything big.”

Now, California leaders are taking legal action. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a lawsuit against the federal government on Wednesday, arguing that the president overstepped his authority.

“The manufacturing footprint in this state is disproportionately impacted by the tariffs, disproportionate to any other state in the nation. No other state will be more impacted,” Newsom said.

A spokesperson for President Trump defended the move, calling the tariffs a necessary tool to address what the administration describes as a national economic emergency.

“The entire Trump administration remains committed to addressing this national emergency that’s decimating America’s industries and leaving our workers behind with every tool at our disposal, from tariffs to negotiations,” said Kush Desai, deputy press secretary to President Donald Trump in a statement.

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council of the United States, said businesses should soon experience relief.

“The bottom line is that the small business owner has experienced over the last few weeks the start of a process that’s settling down really quite quickly,” Hassett said.

But Hudson said that’s not what he’s seeing on the ground.

“It’s really hard to keep up,” he said. “I know exactly what is going on, but we just do our best to make sure we keep stuff on the shelves and the prices as reasonable as we can.”

As state leaders head to court and federal officials double down, local businesses say they’re focused on staying afloat — one customer at a time.