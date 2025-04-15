SACRAMENTO, Calif. — MC Transportation owner Malkiat Chohan said he’s seen a noticeable increase in the number of imported containers that people have asked him to transport from the Port of Oakland per week compared to his usual weekly haul.

“Like per week, at least 30-40 [containers],” Chohan said. “But right now it would probably be about 65 to 70.”

He said through talking with clients it’s mainly in response to the tariffs on Chinese-made products, which President Donald Trump announced at over 140%.

The country Chohan said he’s most concerned about for his business.

“The most we are concerned about is China,” Chohan said. “That’s where almost 60% of containers come out and in [for us]. If China is slow, we are slow.”

The Chinese customs administration reports exports for the country rose significantly by 12.4% year-over-year in March as companies in the U.S. have rushed to beat increases in tariffs.

While Chohan's imports have been up, he said the opposite has been true for exports heading to the Oakland Port.

“Right now, about 30 [containers] a week, before it was more than that,” Chohan said. “At least 40 a week.”

The Port of Oakland, a key export hub, especially for agricultural goods, gets nearly half its imports from China, officials say, and note that activity there remains steady.

Director Sean Randolph said they do expect a 10% drop in activity because of the broader tariffs—a significant impact, notes those at a leading Bay Area economic think tank, The Bay Area Council.

“If you shave off 10% of your total volume, that is a major hit to port revenues,” Randolph said. “And that gets translated on down the line. You don’t have as many longshoremen needing to be there. You don’t have as many trucks. You don’t have the same distribution requirement.”

The president over the weekend announced possible exemptions to certain Chinese products.

“We’ll be doing that with semiconductors, with chips and numerous other things. And that’ll take place in the very near future.”

The high tariffs, experts say, make it almost impossible to continue trading with China, which was worth more than $650 billion in 2024.

Even though many may have a bleak outlook on what is happening between China and the U.S., Chohan said he’s optimistic.

“Maybe this year is hard, after that it’s probably very good,” Chohan said.

He said his outlook comes from his experience going through turbulent times over 20 years in the business.