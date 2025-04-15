The Rochester Financial Empowerment Center celebrated its five-year anniversary at Rochester City Hall on Monday. The city's free financial counseling service has been in operation since 2020.

To date, the city says the center has helped thousands of families reduce debt, build savings and take control of their financial future. It offers help to any adult who lives, works, goes to school or goes to religious services in Monroe County.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans says the service has helped ease the financial burden for many in the community.

"Families can sleep better at night knowing their debt isn't looming over their heads and parents can set aside dollars for their child's college education," said Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. "Seniors no longer must choose between prescriptions and groceries."

According to officials, the center's counselors assist families with budgeting, credit building, debt reduction, banking access and savings strategies. They say the program is also integrated into several city initiatives, including the First-Time Homebuyers program, Buy the Block and the Guaranteed Basic Income pilot.

More information can be found at CityofRochester.Gov/FEC.