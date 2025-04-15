LOS ANGELES — After decades of primarily peaceful relations, things have shifted in recent weeks between the U.S. and Canada.

When President Donald Trump said Canada should become the 51st state in a social media post and imposed 25% tariffs on many imports from the Great White North, some Canadians canceled travel plans to the U.S. and stopped buying American products.

California is the second most popular state for Canadian tourists behind Florida



A 10% drop in Canadians crossing into the U.S. will result in a more than $2 billion loss for businesses, according to OAG

Shawn Rusich is originally from Windsor, Ontario, a border town that connects to Michigan. He has crossed the border hundreds of times and has lived in Los Angeles for four years while running his own public relations business.

Although Rusich hasn’t been feeling nervous about crossing the border himself, he has noticed a shift in Canadian attitudes toward the U.S.

“I do think there’s definitely a movement to spend money within Canada a little bit more,” Rusich said. “There are definitely cancellations of travel.”

The cancellation of travel is affecting the tourism industry.

According to online global travel data provider OAG, bookings from Canada to the U.S. are down 70% from the same time last year. OAG expects a 10% drop in Canadians entering the U.S. to result in roughly $2 billion in business losses.

“I know a ton of people that have decided to go to Europe for the summer as opposed to going into the U.S.,” Rusich said.

Following President Trump’s announcement about the tariffs, some Canadian retailers removed American products from their shelves and encouraged consumers to buy local.

Tandy Thomas is an Associate Professor at Queen’s University in Toronto, Ontario. She says the president’s shift in rhetoric hurt Canadians.

“A deep sense of betrayal,” she said. “It’s the United States, it’s our best friend, it is our family, in many cases, not just literally, but figuratively, our family. This feels like a massive attack that’s completely unjustified.”

Visit California says Canadian travelers are the second largest source of tourism dollars in the state, second only to Mexico. Canadians contribute roughly $3.7 billion to the Golden State annually.

Recent tensions should cause that number to drop significantly in 2025.

“Consumers use their power in the marketplace to express their values and their ideals,” Thomas said. “In this particular situation, I think consumers and Canadians feel like that is the only tool that we as individuals have to fight this situation.”

Rusich is on a valid work visa and doesn’t foresee himself or his partner having issues crossing back and forth between the countries, but he has noticed the shift in relations.

“I think, for everyone’s sake, it would be nice if everything got back to normal,” Rusich said. “I do think that there’s going to be some waves over the next little while, maybe it be six months, or maybe a year, but ideally, things really start to resolve themselves as quickly as possible.”