No layoffs are coming to the Watervliet Arsenal.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he secured a commitment from U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll that the rumored plans to lay off staff at the arsenal will not move forward.

There had been talks alleging about 300 people could have lost their jobs if those layoffs occurred.

"I am glad that the workers at Watervliet Arsenal can now breathe a sigh of relief. Watervliet Arsenal’s highly skilled civilian workforce have irreplaceable technical expertise that have supported America’s troops and allies for generations, and we must continue to invest in the Capital Region to bolster America’s military capacity and national security,” Schumer said in a statement. “The civilian workforce of the Watervliet Arsenal, many of whom are veterans, are absolutely essential to make the top-notch large-caliber cannon tubes, gun barrels, and other mission-critical artillery components for the U.S. Army. I sincerely thank the Army for heeding my calls for protecting the workforce of the Capital Region, and committing to ensure the Watervliet Arsenal continues to remain a pillar of America’s defense for generations to come.”

Union leaders at the arsenal cheered the news and called the workers there dedicated and patriotic Americans.