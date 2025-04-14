LOS ANGELES — While most Americans have until Tuesday to file their 2024 taxes, Los Angeles County taxpayers automatically have a six-month extension on filing their returns and making tax payments due to the January wildfires that impacted Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and households that reside or have a business in the county qualify for the Oct. 15 deadline, according to the Internal Revenue Service and California Franchise Tax Board.

Taxpayers with their principal residence or main place of business located outside of Los Angeles County must file and pay by the normal April 15 due date. Also, payments on any outstanding tax due must be made by Tuesday, the agencies said.

The Oct. 15 deadline applies to individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 15. According to the tax agency, the extension also applies to the 2024 estimated tax payment, normally due on Jan. 15, and estimated tax payments normally due on April 15, June 16 and Sept. 15.

Some emergency aid workers who were impacted by the wildfires but do not live in the designated disaster zone can also request tax relief. Workers can call the IRS at 866-562-5227 to find out if they qualify.

The extended deadline also applies to affected businesses: