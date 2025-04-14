Beginning Monday, the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Fonda will limit transactions to Montgomery County residents only.

The county clerk says the decision is due to staffing shortages and a rise in customer volume as the REAL ID deadline of May 7 approaches. A REAL ID will be required after that date to fly within the U.S. or enter some federal buildings unless you have a passport.

The change in the Fonda office is expected to be temporary.

Officials in other counties like Saratoga County say they're also dealing with an increase in foot traffic due to the REAL ID deadline. Officials recommend people have all the necessary documents when they arrive at DMV offices.