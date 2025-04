The bars in Saratoga County may have a new closing time.

The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors is considering a resolution to modify the hours alcohol can be sold.

On Wednesday night, the community had a chance to let their opinions be heard on the issue.

If approved, last call would take place at 3 a.m. between May and October and 2 a.m. between November and April.

A vote is expected at a board meeting next week.

If passed, the New York State Liquor Authority will have a vote.