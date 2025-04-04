EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Papa Cristo's, a family-owned business that has stood on the corner of Pico Boulevard and Normandie Avenue for more than 75 years, will close on May 4.

In an Instagram post, the current owner thanked the community for supporting the Greek restaurant over the years and recounted how his parents, Sam and Annie Chrys, built the Los Angeles landmark.

“I have been blessed to carry on my father’s legacy as C&K and Papa Cristo’s grew into a place where flavors, friendships, families and memories came together under one roof,” Chrys Chrys said.

The restaurant, known for its kabob plates and gyros, also has an adjacent market where people can buy everything from deli meats, fate, olive oil, baklava and more.

According to reports, the restaurant will close because of a rent hike.

Chrys Chrys, in the social media post, teased a return in some form in the future.

The closure of the restaurant, which opened in October 1948, is among a string of iconic restaurant closures in recent months.