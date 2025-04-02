President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs Tuesday, including a 25% levy on all foreign-made vehicles, effective at midnight.

The president’s move sparked a rush of consumers heading to auto dealerships nationwide.

The tariffs, part of what the administration dubbed “Liberation Day,” target multiple countries in a move the president says will generate revenue to “reduce our taxes and pay down our national debt.”

The announcement sent buyers scrambling to complete vehicle purchases ahead of the price hike, including Lorne Volat, who rushed to a Los Angeles-area dealership.

“We’re kind of getting in, I think, right under the deadline,” Volat said after purchasing a new car just days after his family vehicle was totaled.