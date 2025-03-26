EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Rideshare drivers across California will rally in front of city halls in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego on Wednesday.

The rallies come just days before a scheduled mediation session with Uber on Monday, where drivers will ask to be made whole in settlement discussions following a massive wage theft scandal that robbed drivers of tens of billions of dollars collectively, according to Rideshare Drivers United.

Following the rallies, drivers are planning to meet with City Attorneys Hydee Feldstein Soto, David Chiu and Heather Ferbert, who are charging parties in the lawsuit.

In 2020, about 5,000 drivers filed wage and hour claims with the California Labor Commission office, according to Rideshare Drivers United. In the claims, drivers detailed how Uber and Lyft’s misclassification scheme caused significant hardship and lost wages. Drivers who were misclassified as independent contractors under the state’s AB5 law were denied overtime, meal and rest breaks and mileage reimbursement. People who actively drove for Uber and Lyft between 2016 and 2020 are eligible for the settlement.

"Drivers come to Uber precisely because of the unique flexibility that it provides," an Uber spokesperson told Spectrum News in a statement. "Prop 22 safeguarded their choice to work independently, while ensuring important new protections. The voters of California have spoken — overwhelmingly — and we look forward to putting these years-old matters behind us."

Spectrum News has reached out to Lyft for a statement as well.

This is a developing story and will be updated.