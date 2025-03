A local brewery is closing one of its locations.

K2 Brewing announced it's immediately shutting down its second location at the former Freewill Elementary School in Wayne County.

K2 addressed the closure in a message on its social media accounts, saying in part:

"This is not a message any of us ever would have expected or wanted to send. This decision is not one that was made hastily and sadly the decision was ultimately forced due to rising ingredient & materials costs, lower than expected sales and a series of unexpected and unfortunate events."

K2's main location on Empire Boulevard will remain open and the company says it will be honoring all Freewill mug club members at the Empire location and any and all gift cards are valid for use in-house or online.