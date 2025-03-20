Rochester Gas & Electric says it has finished circuit upgrades meant to reduce power outages in the town of Webster.

Officials say the $3.3 million project is part of its resiliency program to improve reliability across the company's entire service area by 2027.

The project includes upgrades of 2.2 miles of power lines improved with wire that RG&E says can deliver more power and use a stronger conductor to better withstand increased weather threats. These improvements provide more reliable power to customers, the company says.

The upgraded lines also include technology that RG&E says can remotely isolate a damaged segment of power line in the event of an outage, reducing the number of homes and businesses impacted.

These latest upgrades will impact customers along the following roads:

Hard Road

Holt Road

Shoemaker Road

Lake Road

Webster Road

Phillips Road

Klem Road

County Line Road

"This is an area where customers experienced significant and frequent outages,” said Rod Coffey, project manager for RG&E. “These upgrades will help reduce disruptions to service and improve reliability.”

Three more circuit upgrade projects are expected to be completed in 2025.