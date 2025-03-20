The Genesee Brewery is unveiling its new state-of-the-art can production line with a ribbon cutting on Thursday.

The company says the can line is the integral phase of the $50 million investment announced last year. It will increase production capacity with the installation of new tanks and equipment, increase packaging efficiency and create local jobs, according to FIFCO USA, the brewery's parent company.

Plans also call for the facility to help supplement the Canadian production and shipment of Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light lines of beer, making this the first facility to produce these lines in the United States.

The company is planning to create up to 57 new jobs at the facility over the next two years in addition to retaining the nearly 600 workers in Rochester. New York state has offered a $7 million grant to FIFCO USA to help with the upgrades.

The ribbon cutting is taking place at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the brewery on St. Paul Street.