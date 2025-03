EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Federal Reserve is keeping interest rates steady for the second time in a row.

Analysts say Wednesday’s decision shows central bankers are waiting to see how the Trump administration’s policy change will impact the U.S. economy.

Those adjustments include tariffs, deportations and the downsizing of the federal workforce.

Marketplace correspondent Nancy Marshall-Genzer joins Kate Cagle on “Your Afternoon” to discuss.