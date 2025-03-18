Rochester Red Wings fans will be able to leave their cash at home when attending games going forward. Innovative Field is going cashless.

According to the team, this is an effort to enhance fan convenience and improve the overall experience at the stadium. It comes after 29 of 30 Major League Baseball teams and 26 of 30 Triple-A teams have already implemented cashless systems.

The move will apply to all transactions, including concessions, merchandise, tickets and parking. All major credit and debit cards will be accepted, and Apple Pay and Google Pay can be used at concession stands, the team store and for parking.

Fans who do only have cash will be able to exchange it for digital "Diamond Dollars" that can be used throughout the ballpark.

To help ensure transactions go smoothly, the Red Wings have added additional payment devices across the ballpark.