“Our goal is to make it easier and more affordable to make things again in the United States of America,” Vance said to a crowd that broke into chants of “USA.” “If you invest in America, in American jobs and American workers and in American businesses, you’re going to be rewarded.”

He said the Trump administration will cut taxes, slash regulations and reduce energy costs so more things can be built in the United States. Without mentioning the 25% tariffs Trump imposed this week, or the retaliatory tariffs Canada and the European Union imposed on the U.S., Vance said manufacturers that build outside of the country will be penalized.

“It’s as simple as that,” he said. “If you’ve gotten rich the last few decades by ripping off U.S. companies and preying on American workers, the president is simply telling you the jig is up.”

Parroting a White House statistic from last week, Vance praised nearly $2 trillion in announced investments in the U.S. since Trump took office, including last week's pronouncement that the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will invest $100 billion at its Arizona factory.

A recent analysis from Bloomberg found that many of the tech investments included in the $2 trillion figure were already in the works before Trump took office.

Vance's Michigan visit comes four days after Loeffler announced a "Made in America" manufacturing initiative. The initiative tasked federal agencies with identifying and eliminating rules, policies and procedures “that disproportionately burden small businesses and manufacturers” and created a so-called red tape hotline for small business owners and manufacturers to submit regulations for review.

It also explicitly supports Trump’s tariffs as a way of restoring fair and reciprocal trade and cutting taxes on domestic manufacturing.