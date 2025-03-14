Syracuse's Hancock International Airport will become a more cashless operation next month.

Officials announced that, starting April 7, concessions and restaurants like Middle Ages Bar & Restaurant and Dunkin will no longer accept cash.

Then in May, parking will also go cashless.

"Airlines at SYR began phasing out cash payments for ticketing in recent years," read a statement from the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority. "This transition was part of a broader industry trend toward electronic payments for increased efficiency and security."