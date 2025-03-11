More than two decades of music at a venue on the border of Jackson Heights and Elmhurst is on the verge of being silenced. The reason, the owner says, is rising rent.

Freddy Castiblanco owns Terraza 7, and he faces eviction, saying his landlord increased the rent from $7,500 per month at the end of the pandemic to $12,000 now.

“It’s almost impossible for us, even by having good concerts and so many people. We cannot afford to pay,” Castiblanco said.

“The place is really small. We definitely cannot keep paying [for] that,” he added.

The maximum capacity for the 650-square-foot space is 70 people. Castiblanco says with back rent and fees, he owes more than $125,000.

NY1 reached out to the owner of the building for comment, but has not heard back.

Castiblanco launched a #SaveTerraza7 campaign on social media to raise money. He says he has raised $16,000 so far.

Terraza 7 has served as a space dedicated to music from Central and South America, the Caribbean, Spain, North Africa and India — building a bridge with the diverse community of Jackson Heights.

“We need a space to express our diversity. Our musicians require a place to explore, to experiment,” he said.

Dan Neville, a vibraphonist from a Colombian musical group called “Corazon de Chonta,” says it’s a safe space where immigrants are welcome and cultures are celebrated through music.

“Terraza is one of those hidden gems that makes New York what it is,” Neville said. “It’s a totally different dimension, the vibes, the space. It feels sacred.”

Castiblanco says his case has been tied up in court, but worries he’ll be evicted next month. He says he’ll try to relocate Terraza 7 if need be.

“We need it. We need this place,” he said. “I know because it’s important for many people around here. Even if we close here, I know we will be able to find a new location close to here.”