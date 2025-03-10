It's a sweet time of year as maple weekends are approaching. On Monday, Shadow Hill Maple Farm in Wayne County is celebrating the first maple tapping of the season.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball is visiting Shadow Hill to help encourage people to take part in the upcoming Maple Weekends.

During the event, maple producers across the region will open their sugarhouses for tours, tastings and demonstrations in upcoming Maple Weekends that will run March 22, 23, 29 and 30.

New York state ranks second in the nation for maple production. In 2024, New York maple producers put out 846,000 gallons of maple syrup, according to the state's Department of Agriculture and Markets. Officials say New York is also home to the largest resource of tappable maple trees in the U.S. and more than 2,000 maple sugar makers.

Shadow Hill Maple Farm is part of the New York State Grown & Certified program, which promotes farms that are dedicated to a higher standard for food safety and environmentally friendly practices, according to the Department of Agriculture.