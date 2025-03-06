LOS ANGELES — As President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on Mexican imports will soon take hold, small business owners such as Jorge Trujillo, who runs a fresh produce store, are feeling the pressure. Trujillo, whose business relies heavily on produce from Mexico, warns that rising costs will ultimately burden consumers already struggling with inflation.

Other businesses such as Monse’s — which imports cheese, dry goods and avocados — fear the price hikes could threaten their survival.

Economic expert Ryan Patel predicts that higher food costs will leave people with less disposable income, slowing economic growth.

For now, business owners and consumers alike are left wondering how long these policies will last — and at what cost.

