EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Fast fashion retailer, Forever 21, plans to close at least another eight stores in Southern California by May amid its bankruptcy process, according to reports.
A total of 300 employees will be laid off in the process.
According to the Orange County Register and the state's WARN report, these are the stores closing:
- The Outlets at Orange
- Main Place Mall in Santa Ana
- Galleria at Tyler Mall in Riverside
- Ontario Mills in Ontario
- Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga
- Montclair Place in Montclair
- Lakewood Center Mall
- Los Cerritos Mall
The company announced in February that it would close at least 200 stores nationwide. It’s part of the bankruptcy stage where the company seeks a buyer.
There are 58 Forever 21 stores stores in California.
The fast-fashion brand entered bankruptcy in 2019.
This is a developing story and will be updated.