EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Fast fashion retailer, Forever 21, plans to close at least another eight stores in Southern California by May amid its bankruptcy process, according to reports.

A total of 300 employees will be laid off in the process.

According to the Orange County Register and the state's WARN report, these are the stores closing:

The Outlets at Orange

Main Place Mall in Santa Ana

Galleria at Tyler Mall in Riverside

Ontario Mills in Ontario

Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga

Montclair Place in Montclair

Lakewood Center Mall

Los Cerritos Mall

The company announced in February that it would close at least 200 stores nationwide. It’s part of the bankruptcy stage where the company seeks a buyer.

There are 58 Forever 21 stores stores in California.

The fast-fashion brand entered bankruptcy in 2019.

This is a developing story and will be updated.