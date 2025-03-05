EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Fast fashion retailer, Forever 21, plans to close at least another eight stores in Southern California by May amid its bankruptcy process, according to reports.

A total of 300 employees will be laid off in the process.

According to the Orange County Register and the state's WARN report, these are the stores closing:

  • The Outlets at Orange
  • Main Place Mall in Santa Ana
  • Galleria at Tyler Mall in Riverside
  • Ontario Mills in Ontario
  • Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga
  • Montclair Place in Montclair
  • Lakewood Center Mall
  • Los Cerritos Mall

The company announced in February that it would close at least 200 stores nationwide. It’s part of the bankruptcy stage where the company seeks a buyer.

There are 58 Forever 21 stores stores in California.

The fast-fashion brand entered bankruptcy in 2019.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

