A chef who cooked for football stars and basketball icons is feeding a community in Central New York.

"It was just something I did basically growing up," Christian Alindato said. "I remember microwaving my first egg when I was like 6 years old."

For Alindato, cooking is a lifestyle and a childhood activity turned into a career.

"I was consistently good at it and you know I loved it, so I think both of those hand-in-hand you know it just felt right," Alindato said.

Alindato got his first job in the culinary industry when he was 14 years old. Now he runs Skeleton Bee, a newly opened cafe in downtown Syracuse, but before he had his own place, he wanted a challenge.

"I think I just wanted something different other than the daily being in the kitchen, you know, serving a bunch of guests," said Alindato.

He went from serving guests to some of the best athletes in the world, becoming the head chef for the Indiana Pacers and later the New England Patriots. Making gourmet meals to fuel elite athletes, meeting icons along the way.

"Probably the first time I met, I want to say Bill Belichick, because I mean growing up in Massachusetts, you know he was everywhere. It was very nerve-wracking, very stern, very serious," Alindato said. "Then like when I met Larry Bird, [it was the] same thing, you know. Massachusetts legend growing up in Massachusetts, everyone talking to my dad's favorite basketball player."

He was with each organization for a season making up to nine meals a day working for hours on end.

"I got to get this right. That's that's kind of what goes through your head, you got to get it right and as a chef we [take] pride in making things perfect," Alindato said.

Moving into professional sports was rewarding but his favorite memory is getting praised and recognized for the work he was doing.

"Everything I've worked for is basically for this, you know. Growing up and not having much, this is a huge accomplishment," Alindato said.