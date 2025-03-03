LOS ANGELES — The Original Pantry, one of the iconic landmarks and favorite diners in Los Angeles, is closed Monday, ending more than 100 years of serving customers who visit downtown.

People waited for hours in line for a table on Sunday, wanting to experience the gritty and welcoming atmosphere one last time.

Some customers were tearful, and some of the employees reflected on their fond memories of The Original Pantry. The closure is a result of a dispute between new owners and the union representing the employees. The owners decided to close the restaurant after the two sides could not reach a labor agreement.

Monterey Park resident Wesley, who opted not to share his last name, told a local news station Sunday he felt compelled to have one last meal at the Pantry.

"This place is iconic, you know, it's LA," he said. "It is emotional just because it's not going to be here tomorrow. You talk to people in line, and they all have stories — it really means a lot to them, and that's why there's a line around the corner.

Former LA Mayor Richard Riordan once owned The Original Pantry Café. After he died in 2023, his trust took over and listed the diner for sale in August.