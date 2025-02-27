SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Before the sun rises each Sunday, Cliff McFarlin and his 16-year-old son, Matt, embark on a four-hour drive from Fresno to Santa Monica’s Main Street Farmers Market. For this third-generation farming family, the weekly journey is more than a tradition — it’s a necessity.

“Many years, we would have to borrow money from the bank just to make ends meet,” Cliff McFarlin said. “And a good year was not having to borrow money.”

“The grocery stores and the packing houses, they only pay us a tenth of what they make,” McFarlin said.

It’s an exhausting endeavor, but one that pays off.

“We found that selling directly to the public, we’re making more money,” McFarlin said. “We’re making a higher percentage of the money.”

At farmers markets, their take-home pay can be close to 50% — on a good day, they bring in as much as $2,000.

The movement first took root in California in the 1970s, originally designed to make fresh, locally grown food more affordable for low-income communities. Today, it continues to bridge the gap between small farmers and consumers who value direct access to their food sources.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Main Street Farmers Market in Santa Monica, a milestone that underscores its impact on both vendors and the community.

“Food insecurity is a big deal across the entire globe,” Negrete said. “And some ways that the farmers market and state funding is helping is by offering matches for different programs. So, for example, there’s CalFresh and there’s WIC — Women, Infants and Children. They offer coupons that allow you to use those checks at the farmers market seasonally.”

For Matt McFarlin, Cliff's son, farming has been a way of life since childhood. He started working the fields at just 8 years old, learning firsthand the resilience and dedication required to sustain a family farm.

“Being able to get the experience of working with others, especially my father, because he works 24/7, basically — he doesn’t have a day off,” Matt McFarlin said.

Long days and endless work are part of the sacrifice. But for the McFarlins, it’s the price of keeping their farm, their livelihood and their future alive.