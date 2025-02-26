WASHINGTON — Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos wrote on X on Wednesday that he intends to change the editorial focus of the newspaper’s opinion pages. In his social media post, he said the new focus will be personal liberties and free markets.

He justified the narrowing of the opinion section’s focus, saying the internet does the job of providing a broad-based opinion section that covers all views.

“I am of America and for America, and proud to be so,” he wrote. “Our country did not get here by being typical. And a big part of America’s success has been freedom in the economic realm and everywhere else.”

Saying free markets and personal liberties are right for America, he said he believes those “viewpoints are underserved in the current market of ideas and news opinion.”

Last October, Bezos drew criticism for the paper’s decision to not endorse a presidential candidate — a decision that was announced in The Washington Post opinion section. The third-largest newspaper in the country, the Washington Post had endorsed presidential candidates every election year since 1976 when it supported Jimmy Carter. In 2020, it endorsed Democrat Joe Biden.

The founder of Amazon and one of the wealthiest men in the world, Bezos was among the many tech leaders who attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration last month, along with Tesla founder and now presidential adviser Elon Musk, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Bezos said he offered former Washington Post editorial page editor David Shipley the job of overseeing the paper’s new editorial direction, but he declined. The Washington Post is now searching for a new opinion page editor.