University of Rochester home care workers say they are striking on Monday due to unfair labor practices.

1199SEIU and UR Medicine Home Care workers covering seven counties in upstate New York say they are fighting for reasonable caseloads and affordable health insurance.

Earlier this month, the union bargaining committee said UR Medicine Home Care officials walked out of negotiations.

“The clinicians and professionals on the bargaining committee come to every negotiating session, putting compromises on the table, only to be met with no movement from the employer,” said Dave Simon, Physical Therapist. “We cannot negotiate a contract when one side is not willing to move. We do not want this to escalate further, but we are ready to strike if that is what it will take."

UR Medicine Home Care released the following statement:

"Home Care leadership has been bargaining in good faith with 1199SEIU since May 2024 in a sincere effort to make progress toward reaching an initial contract and has reached tentative agreements with the union on many proposals. Despite our extensive efforts, the union has notified us that they will hold a strike today, Feb. 24, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contingency plans are in place that will ensure that all UR Medicine Home Care operations and activities, including all patient care services, will continue without disruption."

The strike is taking place in front of the University of Rochester Home Care office in Webster.