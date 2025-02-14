Egg prices have escalated. The average price for a dozen eggs nationwide hit a record high of $4.95, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Experts say the price hike is because of the avian or bird flu hitting chickens across the country. With fewer eggs on grocery store shelves and the price hike, many people have turned to other resources. Business is booming at Billy’s Egg Farm in Chino.

Farmer Billy Mouw discusses the shortage and how he has seen more customers than ever in the past few months. He said, “God has blessed this farm like you cannot believe.”

People have come from places like Norwalk, Fontana and beyond waiting to get what customer Scott Hunter called quality eggs, “and the prices are a little bit better than the grocery store.”

Billy’s Egg Farm opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday and has implemented a limit of 100 eggs per car so more families can have access to eggs.