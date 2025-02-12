EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — One of Orange County’s most well-beloved brands, In-N-Out Burger, announced it's closing its Irvine headquarters and relocating the main corporate offices to Baldwin Park, the hamburger chain’s founding location, and a new Southern business center in Tennessee.

According to the Orange County Business Journal, In-N-Out’s corporate reorganization will occur by 2029. Employees in Irvine have received the choice to move to Tennessee, where the company announced expansion plans last year, the journal reported.

“Some of our associates will be relocating to Tennessee, which makes it even more important to centralize our western headquarters in one location, and our company’s deepest roots are in Baldwin Park,” Lynsi Snyder, chain owner and president, said in a statement to the OCBJ. “Our West Coast family will be together in one place, where In-N-Out Burger began.”

Harry and Esther Snyder, Lynsi's grandparents, founded In-N-Out in Baldwin Park in 1948.

The drive-thru fast food chain is known for its simple hamburger, fries, and shake menu, prepared with fresh ingredients and at an affordable price.

The Snyder family continues to operate the burger business, which has grown to over 415 locations in 8 mostly western U.S. states and Texas.

In 2023, In-N-Out officials said they are setting up a corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee, where many believe they plan to expand in the East Coast and South.

The company is constructing a 100,000-square-foot office building in Franklin, which is slated to open in 2026.