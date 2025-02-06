LOS ANGELES — SheStyles is a pop-up shopping experience provided to young women for free. It was started by two sisters cleaning out their closets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jojo Friendman and her sister Brooke started investigating what happens to donated clothing. Friendman said she discovered a lot of it ends up in landfills, and data from the Environmental Protection Agency shows less than 15% of textiles — which includes clothing — get recycled.

Therefore, they started a pop-up shop at various spots throughout the Los Angeles area to provide a shopping trip for teens who may not have the resources to shop where they can pick out what they want — all while helping the environment.

SheStyles has also started a new environmental initiative this year to get clothes that may not make it onto their racks, following a thorough quality-control process, to places that will upcycle the material into new products such as fabric furniture.