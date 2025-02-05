LOS ANGELES — The Paramount Studios backlot buzzed with energy. Music filled the air as entrepreneurs showcased their products, and shoppers explored booths featuring Black-owned brands with everything from perfumes to florals and dog treats.

But among the bustling crowd at the 15th Street Block Party, right as you entered the space, one name stood out: Altadena.

The word was emblazoned on sweatshirts showcased by the team behind Rhythms of the Village, an African boutique and cultural center that was once a beloved staple in Altadena until the Eaton Fire reduced it to ashes.

“Rhythms of the Village, you know, it was a Mecca there in Altadena,” co-founder Emeka Chukwurah said.

“People loved coming there for the colors, its vibrancy. And we were a welcoming crew for anybody moving to Altadena. You were met with a warm heart, warm smiles,” Chukwurah said.

Chukwurah, who runs the business with his father, said the loss was a tough pill to swallow, but that were was little time to mourn.

“The day of the fire, my father called me. It was devastating. He saw the shop burning up, not one thing he could save,” Chukwurah recalled. “It was very devastating to hear his cry. But from that moment, I knew I had to be strong. I knew we were going to rebuild. And I knew it was a beginning. A new beginning for us,” he said.

Chukwurah’s business was just one of the many businesses in Altadena - known for its deep culture as a thriving Black community - that was lost to the fire. And for Aurora James, founder of an organization called Fifteen Percent Pledge, it’s just one of the many reasons the 15th Street Block Party and the organization are critical.

Fifteen Percent Pledge challenges major retailers to dedicate at least 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned brands, ensuring they have access to customers and resources.

“We all know the talent is distributed equally, but opportunity and access is not,” James explained.

“So a huge mission of the Fifteen Percent Pledge is to really make Black brands accessible to everyone,” she said.

This year, ticket sales from the 15th Street Block Party and direct grants are being funneled into Altadena’s Black-owned businesses, offering financial relief and support as they rebuild. James knows firsthand what it’s like to build a business from the ground up. She started her luxury brand, Brother Vellies, with just $3,500 at a flea market. Now, she’s working to ensure other Black entrepreneurs get the same opportunities she fought for, especially as financing wanes for Black entrepreneurs.

The U.S. Federal Reserve found that more than half of Black-owned businesses were turned down for bank loans, a rate twice as high as white business owners.

“In 2023, Black business financing actually dropped off,” James said. “So right now, when we look at the entire American economic landscape, we know that we need to do more to support Black entrepreneurs. Black women are now more likely than anyone else to start their own business. So it’s really important if we want small business in America to win, that we make sure that there are resources that are specifically tailored for Black founders as well.”

But this may prove to be a challenge as many major retailers are quietly pulling back on DEI commitments, potentially reducing shelf space for Black brands. But James remains hopeful.

“The vast majority of Americans really believe in diverse founders, in diverse ideas, in diverse groups of entrepreneurs and employees, she said. “And that’s what really makes America actually so beautiful and actually so great.”

For Chukwuhra, rebuilding Rhythms of the Village isn’t just about replacing what was lost, it’s about honoring the legacy of Black entrepreneurship in Altadena.

“I lost so much, but I’ve also gained so much,” he said. “Altadena opened the door and created many opportunities for people of color. So for that, we’re gonna rebuild. We have to rebuild.”

You can find the Altadena sweatshirts from Rhythms of the Village here. More information on Fifteen Percent Pledge can be found here.