PORTLAND – Oddfellahs Sportsbook and Bar, Maine’s first in-person sportsbook, has suspended its sports wagering activities after having its license revoked, according to its Facebook post on Jan. 31.

There were no details as to the reason the license was taken.

Oddfellahs states it will appeal to Maine's public safety commissioner and is asking the Maine Superior Court to let them continue their operations.

Oddfellahs opened in the Old Port in September. According to the post, the state granted the license in August.