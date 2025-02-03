LOS ANGELES — As Los Angeles recovers from the devastating January fires, a city official Monday encouraged visitors to come to the city, saying tourism can be a "lifeline" for local businesses and workers.

Adam Burke, board president and CEO of the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention, noted more than 540,000 residents work in the tourism industry, and more than 1,000 businesses rely on travelers for their livelihoods.

In a statement shared on discoverlosangeles.com, Burke said the city's "world-class attractions and tourism-related businesses" remain fully operational.

"Our hearts are with all Angelenos who have suffered loss during this incredibly difficult time, and we are grateful beyond words to the first responders and all who have provided aid to our community from across the country and around the world," Burke said in the statement.

He emphasized the city will continue to welcome visitors with the "warmth, creativity and vibrancy that make LA so unique."

"In moments like these, tourism does more than drive our economy — it becomes a lifeline in supporting our community's recovery," Burke said.

Last week, the LA Tourism and Convention Board launched its bi-annual Dine LA campaign, inviting locals and visitors to dine with more than 420 restaurants as part of its program.

The board tied in relief efforts with Dine LA by offering to donate $5 to the American Red Cross for each reservation made — for a total of up to $50K. The Banc of California offered a $5 match for each contribution with a total possible donation of $100K.

Dine LA is expected to end Friday.

"We're immeasurably grateful to all those who continue to choose LA as one of the world's premier travel destinations," Burke said. "Our tourism partners are dedicated to providing a safe and welcoming experience for all, whether you're a local enjoying a staycation or a guest from anywhere around the globe."