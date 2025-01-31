A new sports complex is now open on Monroe County's east side.

Empire Sportsplex is located in Penfield's Baytown Plaza, near Walmart.

The indoor sports practice facility takes up 6,000 square feet and includes a turf field, batting cages and weight training space.

The new facility was opened by youth baseball coach and Rochester native Hector Vargas.

"I don't think we've seen any pros come out of Webster especially, so it would be a goal of mine to have a couple, if not many down the road, come from Webster and Penfield and around Rochester and be a space where people can look to go to get the training they need," said Vargas.

The sportsplex is set to offer training programs and custom fitness routines for teams and athletes looking to take their game to the next level.