Dozens of domestic workers in Los Angeles have been struggling to survive after losing their jobs when the January fires forced many employers to leave their homes.
Housekeepers, gardeners and caregivers like Gladis and Naomi, who are ineligible for government aid, have had to rely on their savings.
To help, LA City Councilwoman Imelda Padilla launched an emergency fund, distributing $250 and $500 gift cards to affected workers.
The initiative, in partnership with the Community Development Corporation, allocated in total $50,000 to assist self-employed workers, often excluded from traditional relief programs.
Mayor Karen Bass attended the distribution event, urging workers not to fear seeking help.
While the assistance is temporary, recipients say it provides much-needed relief as they search for new opportunities.