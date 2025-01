Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that GE Vernova has committed to investing at least $96 million into the company's Advanced Research Center in Niskayuna.

The company expects 75 jobs to be created.

The research center, according to a statement from the governor's office, will enable technological advancements such as decarbonization, alternative fuel sources and infrastructure security.

The investment supports innovation to lower costs and create more affordable and sustainable clean energy.