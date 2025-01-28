The Office of the New York State Comptroller has confirmed that it plans to audit Western Regional Off-Track Betting.

The agency says WROTB was informed that the comptroller's officer would explore the organization's finances beginning in February. The financial operations of the public benefit corporation, led by former Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, will be assessed during the audit.

WROTB Director of Communications Michael DeGeorge says the audit could review the last three to five years of financial operations, including internal controls.

DeGeorge says Brown, as the Western Regional OTB president and CEO, stated that the new management team fully intends to cooperate with the comptroller's office throughout the process and they welcome the outside review.

Brown began his new role as president and chief executive officer at Western Regional OTB in late 2024. His contract includes a $295,000 base salary with potential $10,000 raises in years two and three, an $800/month car allowance and four months severance if he leaves.