The Social Security office on Main Street in Poughkeepsie is temporarily closing starting next Thursday.

The administration says the closure is to allow renovations to take place at that location. Limited in-person services are scheduled to resume Feb. 18.

Congressman Pat Ryan voiced his concerns over the temporary closure, saying this will cause disruptions for seniors in the area. He's calling for a temporary full service office to be made available while the renovations take place.

This comes as Social Security offices have closed in Newburgh and Kingston.