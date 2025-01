The Eaton Fire devastated the nearby community of Altadena, but in nearby Pasadena, Gail Casburn found her family’s jazz bar, the 1881 Club, still standing.

Despite her family losing three homes in the fire, she’s reopened the bar doors with a community ready to reconnect.

The California State Treasurer’s office released a California Wildfire Recovery Resource Guide that includes information related to individual, business, legal and insurance assistance.