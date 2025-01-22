PORTLAND — Stagehands and technicians at the State Theatre and Thompson’s Point in Portland have voted to unionize.

Stagehands and technicians are responsible for setting up and breaking down shows at the venue and include positions such as audio and lighting technicians.

Stagehands and technicians at the theater have been looking to organize for more than a year, according to State Theatre stagehand Jay Law.

They will be unionizing with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 114.

The vote, which took place Jan. 14, was 11-7.

According to IATSE Local 114 Agent Devon Medeiros, 19 of the 35 workers were eligible to vote.

IATSE Local 114 represents stage workers at venues like the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland and the Augusta Civic Center.

“We just want to have a seat at the table,” said Law. “We just want to be able to come together as a group and decide benefits and pay negotiations since this is a per-diem job.”

“I don't think it can be understated that the employees of the State Theatre are looking for reasonable compensation and benefits and they are not looking for anything that would be untenable. I truly envision a future where both the State Theatre and Local 114 are stronger together,” Medeiros said.

Medeiros says the group is looking to sit down with Crobo LLC, the company who owns the State Theatre, to discuss contract negotiations as early as this week. Crobo is the company who owns the State Theatre.

Spectrum News has reached out to Crobo for a comment.