More than 1,800 public employees in Monroe County have a new contract.

County Executive Adam Bello says the local legislature unanimously approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the CSEA Local 1000.

The three-year deal includes pay raises, a bump in longevity payments and a parking stipend of up to $600 per year for employees who work downtown.

“As we continue to recruit and retain talented employees, it is imperative that we provide incentives that will make a real difference for county employees and their families,” said Bello. “This agreement shows our commitment to the well-being of the people who work hard every day to serve the residents of Monroe County.”

“I want to express my sincere gratitude for the county’s collaborative approach throughout our recent contract negotiations,” said CSEA President Holly Roth. “The county’s support is greatly appreciated, and their commitment to a positive outcome is widely recognized. I think we have laid down a great foundation for a successful partnership, and I look forward to working with the county more on union matters.”

The union represents workers in almost every county department from the public health department to the Seneca Park Zoo.