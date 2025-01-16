Federal funding has been locked in for a new Edwards Vacuum facility in Genesee County.

Sen. Chuck Schumer says $18 million has been secured for the semiconductor dry pump factory being built in the town of Alabama. The funding comes from the bipartisan CHIPS & Science Law.

The factory will cost more than $300 million and provide semiconductor dry vacuum pumps, which aren't currently made in the United States. Schumer says all chip manufacturers need vacuum technology, such as that produced by Edwards, to power the equipment and machine tools needed to make microchips.

Officials say the project will support 600 jobs when the facility reaches full production capacity.

“This finalized federal investment will help ensure NY’s semiconductor supply chain is made right here in Genesee County,” said Schumer. "All the major semiconductor companies in New York and across America need this vacuum technology for their chip fabs, that only Edwards will make in the USA. It is a prime example of why our region is growing as the nation’s semiconductor ‘Tech Hub.’ With the funding from my bipartisan CHIPS & Science Law now signed and sealed Edwards Vacuum’s growth in Western New York can continue knowing the funding will be secured for them to tap no matter the administration. This is a win-win-win: for Genesee County, for upstate New York, and America.”

This funding comes in conjunction with other semiconductor investments across the state. The U.S. Department of Commerce will distribute the funds in the coming years as Edwards Vacuum meets project milestones agreed to in the final award.