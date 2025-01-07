A new brewery is coming to Rochester in the spring. The Buffalo-based Spotted Octopus Brewing is expanding to South Union Street, near the Strong Museum of Play.

It's the former location of Roc Brewing Co. The site has been empty since Roc Brewing closed in October 2023.

The owners of Spotted Octopus say customers can expect to enjoy their signature craft brews and vibrant atmosphere in a refreshed space.

They say they are scheduled to open the Rochester location in mid-March. Updates will be posted on their social media accounts.