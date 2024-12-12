With Christmas and Hannukah right around the corner, gift givers who plan to ship presents to their loved ones are running up against shippers’ deadlines to get them there on time.
About 40% of U.S. consumers are unaware of holiday shipping deadlines, and 66% have experienced shipping delays in previous holiday seasons, according to a recent survey from Stamps.com.
Following are the deadlines for major shippers in the United States to deliver domestic parcels by Dec. 24:
United Parcel Service
Dec. 19: 3-Day Select
Dec. 20: 2nd-Day Air
Dec. 23: Next-Day Air
UPS Ground: Check ups.com/ctc to calculate exact dates based on location
FedEx
Dec. 13: Ground Economy
Dec. 17: Home Delivery and Ground 5-day
Dec. 18: Home Delivery and Ground 4-day
Dec. 19: Ground 3-day
Dec. 20: Home Delivery and Ground 2-day
Dec. 23: Home Delivery and Ground 1-day
Dec. 23: First Overnight
Dec. 24: SameDay
United States Postal Service
Dec. 18: Ground Advantage, First-Class Mail
Dec. 19: Priority Mail
Dec. 21: Priority Mail Express