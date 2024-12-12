With Christmas and Hannukah right around the corner, gift givers who plan to ship presents to their loved ones are running up against shippers’ deadlines to get them there on time. 

What You Need To Know

  • 40% of U.S. consumers are unaware of holiday shipping deadlines, according to a recent survey from Stamps.com

  • The major U.S. shippers do not pick up or deliver on Christmas Day

  • Dec. 13 is the last day to ship FedEx Ground Economy

  • Dec. 21 is the last day to mail packages through United States Postal Service Priority Mail Express

About 40% of U.S. consumers are unaware of holiday shipping deadlines, and 66% have experienced shipping delays in previous holiday seasons, according to a recent survey from Stamps.com. 

Following are the deadlines for major shippers in the United States to deliver domestic parcels by Dec. 24:

United Parcel Service

Dec. 19: 3-Day Select

Dec. 20: 2nd-Day Air

Dec. 23: Next-Day Air

UPS Ground: Check ups.com/ctc to calculate exact dates based on location

FedEx

Dec. 13: Ground Economy

Dec. 17: Home Delivery and Ground 5-day

Dec. 18: Home Delivery and Ground 4-day

Dec. 19: Ground 3-day

Dec. 20: Home Delivery and Ground 2-day

Dec. 23: Home Delivery and Ground 1-day

Dec. 23: First Overnight

Dec. 24: SameDay

United States Postal Service

Dec. 18: Ground Advantage, First-Class Mail

Dec. 19: Priority Mail

Dec. 21: Priority Mail Express