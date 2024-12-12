With Christmas and Hannukah right around the corner, gift givers who plan to ship presents to their loved ones are running up against shippers’ deadlines to get them there on time.

What You Need To Know 40% of U.S. consumers are unaware of holiday shipping deadlines, according to a recent survey from Stamps.com



The major U.S. shippers do not pick up or deliver on Christmas Day



Dec. 13 is the last day to ship FedEx Ground Economy



Dec. 21 is the last day to mail packages through United States Postal Service Priority Mail Express

Following are the deadlines for major shippers in the United States to deliver domestic parcels by Dec. 24:

Dec. 19: 3-Day Select

Dec. 20: 2nd-Day Air

Dec. 23: Next-Day Air

UPS Ground: Check ups.com/ctc to calculate exact dates based on location

Dec. 13: Ground Economy

Dec. 17: Home Delivery and Ground 5-day

Dec. 18: Home Delivery and Ground 4-day

Dec. 19: Ground 3-day

Dec. 20: Home Delivery and Ground 2-day

Dec. 23: Home Delivery and Ground 1-day

Dec. 23: First Overnight

Dec. 24: SameDay

Dec. 18: Ground Advantage, First-Class Mail

Dec. 19: Priority Mail

Dec. 21: Priority Mail Express