BUFFALO, N.Y. — Holiday scams get a lot of attention, especially when it comes to buying those tidings of joy. But what about getting scammed on the items you need to get those presents to their final destination?

If the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. That includes stamps.

Danielle Schrage, a postal inspector, says it’s a red flag if it's at a steep discount of 20-50%. She says a few big box stores will offer a slight discount, but not at that rate. And sadly, she says you won’t know they’re fake until your mail returns.

Another holiday scam they’re monitoring is smishing. You’ve probably gotten those texts saying your package is stuck somewhere unless you click on the link and provide information. There are similar phishing scams.

Schrage says to look for grammatical and spelling errors and a message that creates a sense of urgency.

“So we just want consumers to be aware, the USPS will not text message you," Schrage said. "It should be always a red flag if you were not expecting a package. And then you receive a text message. The Postal Service, if they are trying to deliver a package, you're not home, you'll get left a slip at your door.”

If you do get a smishing or phishing message, email spam@usps.gov. You can also report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission.

Something else to note, this time of year, our mail carriers become even more targeted. Schrage shared some troubling national statistics from the 2023 fiscal year regarding assaults.

There were:

628 cases

193 arrests

93 convictions

It's a good idea to be vigilant this time of the year. If you see something, say something. Also, make sure your carrier can get to and from your mailbox safely after it snows.